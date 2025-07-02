– In a post on social media, AEW broadcaster Renee Paquette paid tribute to longtime TSN broadcaster Bob McKenzie, who announced his retirement from broadcasting after 48 years in the industry.

Renee Paquette wrote, “This guy was always such a gem when he would let 18 year old me pick his brain about broadcasting. I used to try and find him in the stands at Bowmanville Eagle games 😂, thanks @TSNBobMcKenzie”

Paquette started her broadcast career working on The Score for TSN before eventually joining WWE. She currently works for AEW as a broadcaster and backstage interview.