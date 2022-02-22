Renee Paquette Picks Bryan Danielson as Male Wrestler of the Year

– While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette offered her thoughts on Male Wrestler of the Year as part of the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards panel. It ultimately came down to Roman Reigns and Bryan Danielson for Paquette, but she picked Bryan Danielson. Below are some highlights and a video of her discussion:

Renee Paquette on who is the Male Wrestler of the Year: “I’m torn between Roman Reigns and Bryan Danielson. I think what Roman has been able to do in terms of interest and that big blockbuster name, you wanna see what he’s going to do and as for character growth and development, I think Roman Reigns has been incredible to watch. Whoever he happens to be in a storyline with, I think he’s so cool to watch and you can really feel him as the standard-bearer, the pillar of WWE, he is that guy. He’s been told that he’s that guy for a long time but he is that guy right now.

“On the other side you’ve got somebody like Bryan Danielson and I think when you’re talking professional wrestling, not to take away from the entertainment side of things because he’s fantastic with that as well, when you’re talking just professional wrestling alone, he is the guy that everybody else looks to for inspiration, he’s the guy they look to to see how holds are done, the different moves he’s doing and the fact that he showed up in AEW, that was another that really blew people’s minds.”

On the year Danielson has had: “We get to see Bryan Danielson, the best version of him, I think from all the things he’s been able to learn, throughout his career from the independent scene to working for WWE and now being back and taking all of those tools and just getting to be the best version of himself, we are so lucky that we get to watch this and be a part of this. The matches he and Hangman were able to have together were insane.”

Bryan Danielson competed in WWE for the first part of 2021 and headlined WrestleMania 37 in a Triple Threat Match against Roman Reigns and Edge. He later signed with AEW and made his debut at All Out 2021.