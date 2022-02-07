Renee Paquette Praises Growth of AEW Women’s Division, Wants Nyla Rose To Get More TV Time

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Renee Paquette praised the women’s division of AEW even though she acknowledged that sometimes women can get lost in the shuffle. She also noted that she would like to see Nyla Rose on TV more. Here are highlights:

On wanting to see Nyla Rose more, how some wrestlers get lost in the shuffle: “It’s hard too, when you look at the amount of tv time you have vs being able to continue different storylines and push certain talent. I do feel like there was a bit of a lull for somebody like a Nyla Rose who was tippy-top for such a long time, and then kind of got lost in the mix a little bit. So, really cool to see her back in there. And yes, I do feel like she needed that win last night. I really like it, I like where they’re headed and I really want to see Nyla Rose get some more TV time.”

On the growth of the AEW women’s roster: “I don’t think it’s a conversation anymore about people trying to knock the women’s division in AEW. You look at the women who are on there from, obviously the Britt Baker’s to Ruby Soho to Nyla Rose. To even having somebody like Taynara, I feel like she’s gone leaps and bounds I want to see more of her in the ring. I want to see more of Anna Jay in the ring. It’s cool seeing people develop and grow right before your eyes. And it’s not easy to do, you get thrust into that, into live TV, when you’re super green. Oh my god, how did I leave Jade off that list by the way? Jade is a true specimen of a human being. But, yeah, I think that the depth continues to show for the division.”