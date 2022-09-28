Renee Paquette Praises The Usos, Says Sami Zayn’s Bloodline Induction Was a ‘Huge Moment’

Renee Paquette is a huge fan of the Usos and Sami Zayn, praising their segment on this past week’s Smackdown. As noted earlier, Paquette said that Zayn’s current character as a lackey of The Bloodline was “so great” on the latest episode of The Sessions and she delved a bit deeper into the topic later in the show, spreading the love out to The Usos as well. You can check out a couple of additional highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the team’s performance in the segment: “No one’s cooler than the Usos. Those two dudes are some of the people I kind of miss. Whenever I see their Instagrams, I’m like, ‘I miss you guys!’ They’re just the best. They’re so good.”

On Sami Zayn’s involvement in the Bloodline: “What a huge moment. I just can’t get enough of Sami Zayn. I think his character is so great. If you just want entertaining segments, he’s it. Also, let’s not forget the guy is an incredible professional wrestler. Like, when he puts on matches, holy s**t! The guy’s insane.”