Renee Paquette Predicts Jon Moxley Will ‘Mop The Ring’ With MJF At AEW Full Gear

Renee Paquette is predicting a big win for Jon Moxley against MJF at AEW Full Gear. MJF battles Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Saturday’s PPV, and Paquette unsurprisingly predicted on Busted Open Radio that the match will go her husband’s way.

“Listen, I think that it’s an absolute guarantee that Jon will be mopping that ring with MJF’s face,” she said (per Wrestling Inc). “He will literally paint that ring red with MJF. This will be a battle of a grown-ass man … just beating the absolute piss out of a child that thinks that he knows what he’s doing in this world of professional wrestling. He’s going to get a rude awakening on Saturday when he realizes that he’s not actually ready to run with the wolves.”

The show takes place on Saturday from Newark and airs live on PPV.