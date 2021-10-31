Renee Paquette’s Private Instagram Gets Hacked

In a post on Twitter, Renee Paquette revealed that her private Instagram account, used to share baby photos with family and friends, has been hacked.

She wrote: “Coolcoolcool i had a PRIVATE IG account for friends and family to see my daughter and someone hacked into the account and now I can’t get back in. Good job stealing pictures of a baby you compete and utter loser.”

Whoever hacked it shared the photos of the baby online, and fans have pointed out that they are reporting accounts and trying to have them removed.