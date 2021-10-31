wrestling / News
Renee Paquette’s Private Instagram Gets Hacked
In a post on Twitter, Renee Paquette revealed that her private Instagram account, used to share baby photos with family and friends, has been hacked.
She wrote: “Coolcoolcool i had a PRIVATE IG account for friends and family to see my daughter and someone hacked into the account and now I can’t get back in. Good job stealing pictures of a baby you compete and utter loser.”
Coolcoolcool i had a PRIVATE IG account for friends and family to see my daughter and someone hacked into the account and now I can’t get back in. Good job stealing pictures of a baby you compete and utter loser🖕🏼
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) October 30, 2021
Whoever hacked it shared the photos of the baby online, and fans have pointed out that they are reporting accounts and trying to have them removed.
