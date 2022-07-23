wrestling / News
WWE News: Renee Paquette Reacts to Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Full Mattel WWE San Diego Comic-Con Panel
– Renee Paquette posted a video reacting to Vince McMahon’s WWE retirement last night. Paquette posted the following video in which she talks about McMahon announcing his retirement on Friday in which she thanks McMahon for everything she learned from him and expresses excitement for what Stephanie McMahon will do as co-CEO:
– Ringside Collectibles posted the full WWE panel from Mattel at San Diego Comic-Con:
