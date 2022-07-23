wrestling / News

WWE News: Renee Paquette Reacts to Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Full Mattel WWE San Diego Comic-Con Panel

July 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Renee Young Renee Paquette Image Credit: WWE

– Renee Paquette posted a video reacting to Vince McMahon’s WWE retirement last night. Paquette posted the following video in which she talks about McMahon announcing his retirement on Friday in which she thanks McMahon for everything she learned from him and expresses excitement for what Stephanie McMahon will do as co-CEO:

– Ringside Collectibles posted the full WWE panel from Mattel at San Diego Comic-Con:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Renee Paquette, San Diego Comic-Con, Vince McMahon, WWE, WWE Mattel, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading