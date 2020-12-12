Renee Paquette Reveals Someone Tried to Hack Her Dropbox Account

– Yesterday on her Twitter account, Renee Paquette, aka former WWE broadcaster Renee Young, revealed that someone was trying to hack into her Dropbox account. She wrote on the incident, “Lol at the person trying to hack to Dropbox. Enjoy my demo reel and old notes on NXT.”

Later on, former WWE Superstar and current NXT announcer Wade Barrett commented, “Hook a brother up on those NXT notes?” Paquette later responded, “I always just stole @TomPhillipsWWE‘s notes anyways.” You can view that exchange below.

Paquette departed from WWE earlier this year.

Lol at the person trying to hack to Dropbox. Enjoy my demo reel and old notes on NXT. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) December 12, 2020

Hook a brother up on those NXT notes? — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) December 12, 2020