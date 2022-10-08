– According to a report by Fightful Select, former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette is believed to be signing with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). According to sources within WWE, they believe Paquette is heading to AEW.

Additionally, the report noted that Give Me Sport’s Louis Dangoor heard about WWE reaching out to Paquette on a possible return to the company. However, that has not yet been confirmed by Fightful. Paquette and AEW have also not yet confirmed any plans for her signing with the company.

Renee Paquette previously signed with WWE in October 2012. She later exited the company in late 2020. During her tenure, she served as a backstage interviewer, a host of WWE programs, and she also served as part of the Monday Night Raw broadcast commentary team. She also hosted WWE Backstage on FS1. With ger broadcasting background, it would make sense if AEW was seeking to bring her on in that type of capacity.

Paquette is married to reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, who recently signed a five-year extension with AEW to stay with the company long-term. Paquette and Moxley also welcomed their first child together, daughter Nora, last year.

Since leaving WWE, Paquette has launched her own podcast, The Sessions. She also wrote her own cookbook, Messy In The Kitchen: My Guide to Eating Deliciously, Hosting Fabulously and Sipping Copiously, which was published last year.