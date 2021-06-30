Renee Paquette Says Triple H Would Still Check in Regarding Jon Moxley’s Injury After He Left WWE

– During her Oral Sessions podcast, former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette (aka Renee Young) discussed how after her husband, former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley (aka Dean Ambrose), left WWE, Triple H would still check in with her to see if Moxley was doing OK. She was referring to the period where Moxley was suffering from a staph infection in August 2019, which caused him to withdraw from that year’s AEW All Out pay-per-view event.

Below is an excerpt from Paquette discussing how Triple H didn’t hold any hard feelings against Moxley after his WWE exit (via Fightful):