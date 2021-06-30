wrestling / News
Renee Paquette Says Triple H Would Still Check in Regarding Jon Moxley’s Injury After He Left WWE
– During her Oral Sessions podcast, former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette (aka Renee Young) discussed how after her husband, former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley (aka Dean Ambrose), left WWE, Triple H would still check in with her to see if Moxley was doing OK. She was referring to the period where Moxley was suffering from a staph infection in August 2019, which caused him to withdraw from that year’s AEW All Out pay-per-view event.
Below is an excerpt from Paquette discussing how Triple H didn’t hold any hard feelings against Moxley after his WWE exit (via Fightful):
“Even when Jon left, there were times when Hunter would pull me aside because Jon was injured coming back from NJPW, and Hunter kept checking in to make sure he was okay and if we needed anything, they would have been able to help him in any capacity. It was nice to know the olive branch was still extended and it wasn’t that heat-seeking thing that everyone thinks it is. We’ve all spent so much time together and nothing bad went down.”