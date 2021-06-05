Renee Paquette Shares a Pregnancy Workout Photo

– Former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette posted a pregnancy workout photo today on her Instagram account, crediting her physical trainer for helping keep her fit and healthy during her pregnancy. She stated the following:

Shout out to this queen for keeping me fit and healthy during the last 9 months. Now, fingers crossed that those 1948399229349 glute bridges have prepared me the final stage! I’m days away from finding out! Eeeeep! So excited!! @envytraininglv

Paquette and her husband, AEW star Jon Moxley, are expecting their first daughter, and she’s due to give birth soon.