wrestling / News
Renee Paquette Shares a Pregnancy Workout Photo
June 5, 2021 | Posted by
– Former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette posted a pregnancy workout photo today on her Instagram account, crediting her physical trainer for helping keep her fit and healthy during her pregnancy. She stated the following:
Shout out to this queen for keeping me fit and healthy during the last 9 months. Now, fingers crossed that those 1948399229349 glute bridges have prepared me the final stage! I’m days away from finding out! Eeeeep! So excited!! @envytraininglv
Paquette and her husband, AEW star Jon Moxley, are expecting their first daughter, and she’s due to give birth soon.
More Trending Stories
- Certain Wrestlers Reportedly Not Happy With Having To Prepare For WWE Return To Touring With Performance Center Training
- More On WWE’s Preparation For Aleister Black’s Return Prior To Release
- WWE Has Reportedly Changed Strategies When It Comes To AEW and Firing Wrestlers
- Drake Wuertz Details His Side Of Incident With Ezra Judge, Denies Calling Him ‘Boy’