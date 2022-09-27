Renee Paquette Shares Her Reaction to Saraya Debuting in AEW

– During the latest edition of The Sessions podcast, former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette shared her thoughts on Saraya making her AEW debut last week at Dynamite Grand Slam. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Renee Paquette on Saraya’s AEW debut: “I nearly sh** my pants. I almost cried. I was so happy for this moment and the fact it came together the way that it did.”

Her thoughts on what this means for AEW: “Man, what a great moment that was to have Saraya join AEW, what this means for the women’s division. Is there a bigger star to step in that spot? We haven’t seen her wrestle in years, and to now have this massive presence for somebody who just lives and breathes pro wrestling? I think she’s going to make a huge difference for them and I’m just so excited. It was such a cool moment, what a pop.”

Paquette on Saraya being the “anti-diva” of WWE: “You think of her being the anti-diva. You look at all those matches she was having, I feel like she was the backbone of really kind of changing what this was, what women’s wrestling was and is.”