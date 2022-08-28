wrestling / News
Renee Paquette Shares Photos From WWE Rivals Filming
August 28, 2022 | Posted by
– As previously noted, Renee Paquette was recently in Orlando, Florida to film future WWE on A&E programming, along with JBL, Johnny Gargango, and Kevin Owens. Renee Paquette shared a post on her Instagram revealing they did some filming for WWE Rivals on A&E.
Paquette wrote in the caption of her post, “Reunited with some pals today to talk WWE Rivals @wweonae” You can view her Instagram post below.
