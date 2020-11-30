wrestling / News
Renee Paquette Shares Pic of Baby Bump
November 29, 2020 | Posted by
Renee Paquette has shared the first pic of her baby bump to social media. Paquette, who was revealed by husband Jon Moxley as expecting during a recent episode of Dynamite, shared a selfie to her Instagram story where she’s starting to show. Several people grabbed the pic and shared it online, and you can see one of them below:
