Renee Paquette Shares Pic of Baby Bump

November 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Renee Young Renee Paquette

Renee Paquette has shared the first pic of her baby bump to social media. Paquette, who was revealed by husband Jon Moxley as expecting during a recent episode of Dynamite, shared a selfie to her Instagram story where she’s starting to show. Several people grabbed the pic and shared it online, and you can see one of them below:

