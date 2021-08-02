Renee Paquette Admits She Expected To Have Short Shelf-Life When She Started In Wrestling & Broadcasting

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Renee Paquette discussed her mindset when she started in wrestling and broadcasting, females taking on more lead roles in sports broadcasting, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Renee Paquette on thinking she’d have a short shelf-life when she got into wrestling broadcasting: “I always felt like, when I first started getting into this world, ‘Man, my shelf-life is going to be short! You’ve only got so long!’ You hit 35, and you’re like ‘ancient’. I don’t think that’s the case anymore.”

On females taking on lead roles in sports broadcasting: “We’re seeing more women able to really hold that spot down. We’re tacking years onto our careers now it feels, and there’s something really, really special about that – to not feel that pressure — like ‘God, I’d better hurry up and achieve all my goals by the time I’m 30, because then I’m washed up and can’t work any more!’ Honestly, most people, men and women, don’t hit their stride until their mid-30s! You have the experience under your belt. You know your voice and your tone and what you want to do as a broadcaster more. It’s really nice to hit that sweet spot and not feel like you’ve got to hurry and wrap it up just as you’re hitting your stride.”

On the difficulties of females staying in peak physical condition in their 30s: “That s–t is such hard work, and they maintain it and look incredible. So for anyone to be like, ‘Well, I don’t know…She’s getting a little old!’ Take a seat. Take several seats!”