Renee Paquette On Still Having the ‘Wrestling Bug,’ What She Doesn’t Miss about the Business

Renee Paquette still misses a lot about wrestling but not everything, and she discussed a possible return and what she doesn’t miss in a new interview. The WWE alumna appeared on Busted Open Radio last week, and you can check out some highlights below:

On if she still has the ‘wrestling bug’: “Yeah [I do]. It’s funny because when you’re kind of in the thick of it, and I don’t come from the wrestling world per say, but I spent almost the last decade doing that. So yeah, I did definitely get that bug. I miss being around the shows, I miss being around the people. There’s a lot of, some of the bulls**t that I don’t miss. But that’s what I love about what I’m doing now, that I really just get to do my own thing and focus on my own strengths.

“But on the other side of being able to have this baby and then get my cart back on the track is like figuring out ‘what do I want to do after this?’ And I think by the fall I think I might have a better idea of what that looks like, of different things I might do. I don’t know what that is yet, whether it’s going to be in wrestling or its going to be in some other capacity. But I think I never want to turn my back on the relationship I’ve been able to build with wrestling and the wrestling community and with those fans and all that. That’s something I’m really proud of that I was able to go in there and kind of create my own path there. I don’t want to turn my back on that. So figuring out what that next move is going to be. And honestly, my main thing that I always come back to, and I don’t know where I’m going to get to do this or how I’m going to do this, but I want to do Tuesday Night Titans.”

On what she doesn’t miss about the wrestling business: “For me it’s not the wrestling. The wrestling side of wrestling I love. It’s the production side of things that can be a kick in the lady dick. Just being micromanaged. I don’t like being micromanaged, I don’t like being under the magnifying glass as much as one is or can be in that world. You think you go through it once and ‘okay, I’m safe!’ and then like, another year later or so its ‘you’re back under the microscope again.’ Trying to adapt to that and trying to be a people pleaser, while also staying true to yourself, can be a very fine line to walk. And it can be very exhausting.”

On her Raw commentary run: “It’s really tough because my confidence was also in the s**tter at the time, so I felt like I was getting hammered from both sides. I was like ‘oh my God, why am I here? I don’t know why I’m here anymore. I feel like no one is happy with what I’m doing.’ And I’m trying my best to make the best of this situation and its a fantastic opportunity. But you go into something and already feel like your confidence is a little bit shattered, you’re not going to have a great performance.

“And that doesn’t apply to just me. I’ve seen that apply to so many people under that umbrella, and it’s really hard to perform like that. And I don’t think that’s conducive to talent being as good as they can be and doing the thing they were hired to do and letting them shine and be who they are. There would be times I’d feel like we’d have really good shows and I’d feel like I was getting into a bit of a groove. And then you’d get hit with another piece of information, like ‘this sucks’ or ‘this was the s**ts.’ It can just be really hard. You start to get into your own head and becomes impossible to feel you’re doing a good job.”