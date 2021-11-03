Renee Paquette Thanks Fans For Their Support of Jon Moxley Following News of Addiction

As we reported last night, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Jon Moxley will enter an inpatient alcohol treatment program. In a post on Twitter, Renee Paquette thanked fans for their outpouring of support for Moxley following the news.

She wrote: “Thanks for this outpouring of support. Jon is every bit of the badass we all know him to be. I couldn’t be more proud of him for getting to proper help he needs, and being given the space to put his health first. Couldn’t possibly love this man more.”