wrestling / News
Renee Paquette Thanks Fans For Their Support of Jon Moxley Following News of Addiction
As we reported last night, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Jon Moxley will enter an inpatient alcohol treatment program. In a post on Twitter, Renee Paquette thanked fans for their outpouring of support for Moxley following the news.
She wrote: “Thanks for this outpouring of support. Jon is every bit of the badass we all know him to be. I couldn’t be more proud of him for getting to proper help he needs, and being given the space to put his health first. Couldn’t possibly love this man more.”
Thanks for this outpouring of support. Jon is every bit of the badass we all know him to be. I couldn’t be more proud of him for getting to proper help he needs, and being given the space to put his health first. Couldn’t possibly love this man more ❤️
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 3, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Paul Wight On How AEW is Different From WWE, Recalls His Start In Wrestling
- More Details On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release, Vince McMahon’s Backstage Issues With Wyatt
- Edge Initially ‘Wasn’t Too Keen’ On Going To WWE Crown Jewel, Talks Jessika Carr Refereeing His Match
- Brooke Hogan Discusses Her Family’s Scandals, Hulk Hogan’s Handling Of His Issues