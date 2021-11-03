wrestling / News

Renee Paquette Thanks Fans For Their Support of Jon Moxley Following News of Addiction

November 3, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As we reported last night, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Jon Moxley will enter an inpatient alcohol treatment program. In a post on Twitter, Renee Paquette thanked fans for their outpouring of support for Moxley following the news.

She wrote: “Thanks for this outpouring of support. Jon is every bit of the badass we all know him to be. I couldn’t be more proud of him for getting to proper help he needs, and being given the space to put his health first. Couldn’t possibly love this man more.

