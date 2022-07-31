wrestling / News
Renee Paquette Comments On Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Thinks Stephanie Will Be ‘Amazing’ Co-CEO
July 31, 2022 | Posted by
Renee Paquette is the latest person in wrestling to comment on Vince McMahon’s WWE exit, as well as Stephanie McMahon taking on the role of co-CEO. Paquette spoke with Wrestling Inc at Starrcast V about McMahon’s retirement following the allegations against him of sexual misconduct and hush payments, and you can see a couple of highlights below:
On being surprised by McMahon’s exit from WWE: “Yeah, I mean, it was quick. I’m sure it’s a very interesting, I’m sure a very stressful time with all that’s going on over there [WWE].”
On Stephanie McMahon taking over as co-CEO: “As a Co-CEO, I think she’s amazing. She’s not only like one of the best performers in WWE but I think all the work she does behind the scenes [also stands out].”
