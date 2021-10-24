Renee Paquette On Vince McMahon Screaming At Her For Ruining WWE Segment, Whether She Thinks Vince Holds Grudges

In a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Renee Paquette discussed Vince McMahon screaming in her ear during a segment and telling her she ruined it, whether she thinks Vince holds grudges, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Renee Paquette on Vince McMahon screaming in her ear during a segment and telling her she ruined it: “It was after I was on commentary and doing a panel. We were doing a panel show where they cut to us in between the show. Tyson Fury was on the show. It was me, Samoa Joe, Booker T, and Beth Phoenix. I was throwing to a package, ‘Blah, blah, blah, something, something, ‘The Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury, throw to package.’ And he’s [Vince McMahon] in my ear, he goes, ‘You fucking ruined it!’ Screaming at me, telling me that I ruined this segment because I did not refer to Tyson Fury as the Lineal Champion. That I referred to him as ‘The Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury through the package. So, he’s screaming at me. At this point, I’m like over it. So, he’s yelling at me about this and I’m looking down at my notes, maybe I’m looking to Samoa Joe, taking in this information in my ear but he thinks I’m ignoring him. So, he yells at me again, ‘Do you hear me? Acknowledge that you hear me!’ And he wanted me to look into the camera and be like, ‘Yes sir. I hear you, I understand you, I apologize.’ Just to be yelled at like that for a small – I don’t even wanna say mistake because it’s not a mistake, I just didn’t call him the Lineal Champion. To be yelled at like that in front of your peers was pretty demoralizing. We had to come back and do an on-camera after that, and I literally wanted to pull off my headset and get in my car and drive home. At that point, I’d just had it.”

On whether she thinks Vince holds grudges: “As much as I can say those moments happen, and yes, you hear the stories about Vince yelling in someone’s ear and whatnot, by the time you walk back through Gorilla at the end of the show, he’s over it. It’s not like he’s holding onto this grudge and ‘you’ve done this terrible thing, and now I’m gonna hate you for forever.’ It doesn’t really work like that. Sometimes it does, but usually, by the end of the show, he’s moved onto the next thing. It’s not even a blip on his radar. It’s just that knee-jerk reaction to yell at you.”

