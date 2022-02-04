Renee Paquette Weighs In On CM Punk vs. MJF Feud, Punk’s Cardio Level

Renee Paquette weighed in on the CM Punk vs. MJF feud, and talked about Punk’s cardio upon his return, in a new interview. The WWE alumna was a guest on Busted Open Radio and was asked about the battle between Punk and MJF in AEW. You can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the CM Punk vs. MJF storyline: “What I love so much about this Punk and MJF stuff, I am a fan of both of them obviously. But the story between them has had some bulk to it. I find sometimes in AEW there’s not enough bulk and not enough time between like, ‘hey we are going to have a match,’ to all of a sudden in two weeks it’s happening and then you move on to something else. It’s nice to have a quick payoff sometimes. But I do love that there’s more bulk to this. And these guys really put on a hell of a match.”

On fans who questioned if Punk would have the proper cardio when he came back: “I think he certainly does, but I am not really sure why people were doubting what the levels of his cardio were going to be. If you follow the dude on social media, I feel like he’s constantly working out. He’s always in the gym,” she said. “He’s putting up the monitor watching hockey or watching MMA, the dude is always on a treadmill or on a bike or whatever. Obviously, that’s different from running the ropes and whatnot, but he’s never been someone to rest on his laurels when it comes to his fitness and his level of intensity that he brings in the ring.”