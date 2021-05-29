Renee Paquette Recalls WWE Not Allowing Her To Mention Jon Moxley’s Name In Cookbook, Making Changes After Leaving WWE

In a recent interview on The Kinda Funny Podcast, Renee Paquette discussed getting her cookbook approved in WWE, the company not allowing her to mention Jon Moxley, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Renee Paquette on getting approval for her cookbook in WWE: “When I was at WWE, I had to get it approved. We had to get any outside project approved. So, I had to make sure WWE was OK with me putting a cookbook out. It was initially supposed to be coming out under Renee Young, which was fine. But as I was leaving, I was like, ‘Now I get to release the book as Renee Paquette.’ There is a bit of stress – people get it, it’s not that confusing but switching that branding can be a little scary.”

On WWE not allowing her to mention Jon Moxley’s name in the book while she still worked there: “The other thing that I did have to switch was, when I was writing the book, I could not mention my husband by name. I had to say ‘my husband.’ I couldn’t say ‘Jon’ and I couldn’t say ‘Jon Moxley’ or use any wrestlers outside of WWE, which of course, means my husband. I had to change his name throughout the thing to say ‘my husband.’ I couldn’t have pictures of him in the book either. I left WWE and took pictures with Jon so he could be in the book as well. It’s weird to be like, ‘I’m cooking at home and here I am, a bachelorette.’ You can’t ignore the fact that people know that we’re married. That was definitely a hindrance, and it was definitely a hurdle that I was willing to work around. But then it was like, ‘Actually, I’m not gonna work here anymore and let’s just make these little adjustments.”

On whether she had concerns the book may not be released after leaving WWE: “I didn’t have to fight them for the book because it was still my intellectual property, they just approved me doing it. I was nervous to tell the publisher because they’re like, ‘Cool, this person is from WWE. This global phenomenon that everybody loves.’ I’m like, ‘Hey, by the way, I don’t do that anymore, can we still put this out?’ They were all really cool and supportive the whole time, and everything worked out for the better. I feel the book is so much better being able to have those different changes in it.”

