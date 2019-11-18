wrestling / News

Renee Young and Alicia Atout Joke About Working a Tag Team Cage Match

November 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Renee Young WWE

– Renee Young and Alicia Atout are looking to mix it up in a cage — okay, not really. A fan asked Atout, who is the backstage correspondent for AEW and the person who runs AMBY, who would win a match between the two of them in a cage and she tagged Young, as you can see below.

That saw a back-and-forth that somehow morphed into a mixed tag team catch match with Young’s husband Jon Moxley and Dustin Rhodes, which Young seemed on board with (yes, it’s a slow news day):

Alicia Atout, Renee Young, Jeremy Thomas

