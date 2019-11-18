wrestling / News
Renee Young and Alicia Atout Joke About Working a Tag Team Cage Match
– Renee Young and Alicia Atout are looking to mix it up in a cage — okay, not really. A fan asked Atout, who is the backstage correspondent for AEW and the person who runs AMBY, who would win a match between the two of them in a cage and she tagged Young, as you can see below.
That saw a back-and-forth that somehow morphed into a mixed tag team catch match with Young’s husband Jon Moxley and Dustin Rhodes, which Young seemed on board with (yes, it’s a slow news day):
.@ReneeYoungWWE, thoughts girly? 🤔😂😂 https://t.co/kPNSEBBZfJ
— Alicia Atout (@AliciaAtout) November 17, 2019
Lol I’ll start my training now. Do i get Jon in my corner?
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) November 17, 2019
I mean, as long as it isn't 2 on 1… 😂🤷🏻♀️
— Alicia Atout (@AliciaAtout) November 17, 2019
Tou can have me!!
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) November 17, 2019
