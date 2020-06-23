wrestling / News

Renee Young and Bayley Jokingly Feud on Twitter About WWE Backstage’s Cancellation

June 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bayley is amused by her archnemesis’ Renee Young’s FOX Sports 1 show being canceled and shared a bit of (light-hearted) mocking on Twitter. As previously noted, FOX Sports has shut down the show as a weekly program due to budget cuts and may still be done for larger shows and PPV. Bayley was set to be the guest tonight and took shots at Young over the show’s cancellation, saying it was “what [you] get for trying to make Bayley Dos Straps work on my way off!”

Young fired back correcting Bayley’s “way” with “day” and jokingly accusing her of killing the series. That continued a little bit and Tyler Breeze chimed in, earning a bit of the double champion’s wrath:

