Renee Young and Bayley Jokingly Feud on Twitter About WWE Backstage’s Cancellation

Bayley is amused by her archnemesis’ Renee Young’s FOX Sports 1 show being canceled and shared a bit of (light-hearted) mocking on Twitter. As previously noted, FOX Sports has shut down the show as a weekly program due to budget cuts and may still be done for larger shows and PPV. Bayley was set to be the guest tonight and took shots at Young over the show’s cancellation, saying it was “what [you] get for trying to make Bayley Dos Straps work on my way off!”

Young fired back correcting Bayley’s “way” with “day” and jokingly accusing her of killing the series. That continued a little bit and Tyler Breeze chimed in, earning a bit of the double champion’s wrath:

Hahahahahahaha!!!!!!!! Hey @ReneeYoungWWE ………dats what u get for trying to make Bayley Dos Straps work on my way off!!!!!! Oooopsieeeeee 🙊 pic.twitter.com/7ejc5SqnkY — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 23, 2020

*day, dummy. Thanks for being our “special guest” and singlehandedly killing our show. Thanks for the rating Dos Straps 😒 https://t.co/a5FGt17j7d — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 23, 2020

….on my WAY OFF TO DA SHOP TO GET MY STRAPS SHINED UP!!!! Cause it’s my day off duh! https://t.co/JLkdfeLOTc — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 23, 2020