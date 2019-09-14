wrestling / News
Renee Young and Booker T Rumored to Host WWE FOX Sports 1 Studio Show
– As previously reported, Triple H and WWE announced a new WWE studio news show for FOX Sports 1 that is slated to debut after the Smackdown move to the FOX Network in October. According to the WrestleVotes, the show is going to make its debut in October. Additionally, the report by WrestleVotes notes that WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Renee Young will host the show and that it will be broadcast live.
Previous reports have linked Renee Young as the expected host for the show, but this is the first time Booker T has been brought up as a co-host.
Previously, FOX Sports confirmed that the new WWE program will be a weekly studio show that will air on Tuesday nights on FS1. WWE has not yet confirmed a premiere date yet for the new series or who the hosts of the show will be.
Source confirms a new, weekly studio show will begin in October on FS1. It will be live from Los Angeles, every Tuesday night hosted by Renee Young & Booker T.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 14, 2019
