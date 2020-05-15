Renee Young Challenges Taylor Swift to a Cinnamon Roll Bake-Off

Like many people, Renee Young is trying to find things to pass the time while stuck at home. Unlike many, she decided to spin her activities into a challenge to Taylor Swift. Young took to Twitter on Thursday to present several tweets as she made cinnamon rolls, expressing her skill at making the confection.

As she was doing so, Swift also happened to post pics of her cinnamon rolls and that inspired Young to challenge Swift to a competition of “whose buns are better.” While Swift didn’t reply, Young did eventually note that she made her best batch and thus is “currently still in the cinnamon roll game.”

Yes, it’s been a slow news day.

I’m making cinnamon rolls. Again. Must perfect these beauties. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) May 14, 2020

If these cinnamon rolls aren’t 🤬 perfect, i retire from the cinnamon roll world. Will let you know in about 20 min. pic.twitter.com/v6sREcHEHz — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) May 14, 2020

when you’re proud of your buns so you post them on the internet pic.twitter.com/4wPIi8mb5F — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 14, 2020

Welp it’s been brought to my attention that @taylorswift13 and I both just made cinnamon rolls at the same time. So if she’s down for a friendly competition of ‘whose buns are better’ I’ll meet her halfway from Florida to wherever she lives. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) May 14, 2020