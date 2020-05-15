wrestling / News

Renee Young Challenges Taylor Swift to a Cinnamon Roll Bake-Off

May 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Like many people, Renee Young is trying to find things to pass the time while stuck at home. Unlike many, she decided to spin her activities into a challenge to Taylor Swift. Young took to Twitter on Thursday to present several tweets as she made cinnamon rolls, expressing her skill at making the confection.

As she was doing so, Swift also happened to post pics of her cinnamon rolls and that inspired Young to challenge Swift to a competition of “whose buns are better.” While Swift didn’t reply, Young did eventually note that she made her best batch and thus is “currently still in the cinnamon roll game.”

Yes, it’s been a slow news day.

