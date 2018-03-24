WWE News: Renee Young Comments On March For Our Lives, Mustafa Ali Was Proved Wrong By WWE Universe, Clip of Kurt Angle in 2002

– Today hundreds of thousands of people, including the Parkland students, are marching on Washington and other areas in the “March for Our Lives.” Renee Young made a post about those marching on Instagram. She wrote:

– Mustafa Ali posted a message on Twitter about the WWE Universe proving him wrong. He wrote:

This wasn't a cheap one liner…I remember coming to WWE thinking I had to prove the universe wrong. They proved me wrong. They accepted me when I thought they never would. https://t.co/HKR44rKyno — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) March 24, 2018

– WWE posted a clip of RAW in 2002, featuring Kurt Angle angry about his draft pick.