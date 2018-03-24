 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Renee Young Comments On March For Our Lives, Mustafa Ali Was Proved Wrong By WWE Universe, Clip of Kurt Angle in 2002

March 24, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Renee Young

– Today hundreds of thousands of people, including the Parkland students, are marching on Washington and other areas in the “March for Our Lives.” Renee Young made a post about those marching on Instagram. She wrote:

– Mustafa Ali posted a message on Twitter about the WWE Universe proving him wrong. He wrote:

– WWE posted a clip of RAW in 2002, featuring Kurt Angle angry about his draft pick.

article topics :

Kurt Angle, Mustafa Ali, Renee Young, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading