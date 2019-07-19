WWE News: Renee Young Comments On Fan’s AEW-WWE Theory, Jillian Hall Added To RAW Reunion, Becky Lynch Is At SDCC

– A fan recently commented on Renee Young saying ‘elite’ on RAW, thinking it would lead to WWE taking some sort of shots at AEW by saying it more on their programming. Young commented on the conspiracy theory by telling the fan to relax.

Did anyone else catch @ReneeYoungWWE saying "Elite" during #WWERaw?

I wonder if we'll be hearing that word more often on #WWE programming.#Competition — Travis James (@TRavDaChamp) July 17, 2019

Relax dude — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 17, 2019

– WWE has added Jillian Hall to next week’s RAW Reunion. She’s the latest former female talent to join after names like Candice Michelle and Melina were announced yesterday. Others include Alundra Blayze, Eve Torres Gracie, Lilian Garcia and Kelly Kelly. The rest of the talent includes Eric Bischoff, Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Christian, Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, The Boogeyman, Shane Helms, Ted DiBiase Sr., Jimmy Hart, D-Von Dudley, Jerry Lawler, Sgt. Slaughter, Santino Marella, Pat Patterson, Gerald Brisco, Mark Henry, Mick Foley, Rikishi, Road Dogg, Ron Simmons, Sean Waltman and Sid Vicious.

– WWE revealed on Twitter that Becky Lynch is currently at San Diego Comic-Con.