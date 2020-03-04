Renee Young Says She Tried to Speak With Lower Voice on WWE Commentary, Discusses Being Impacted By Negative Feedback, Feeling Relief When It Ended

On the latest edition of Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, Renee Young discussed her stint at the WWE commentary table, how she handled the negative feedback she got online, how she went as far as to try to speak with a deeper voice, how Jon Moxley’s return impacted her, and more. Highlights are below.

On not feeling like she belonged at the commentary table: “A lot of times I felt like I didn’t belong there, and I wanted to be like, ‘I belong here, I earned this spot, this should be my spot,’ but I kept feeling like, you hear the background chatter of like, should I be there, why is this woman in here calling this match, she’s never been in the ring, what’s she going to bring to the table?”

On how she lost what her tone was supposed to be: “Finding out you have the job and everything else starts to settle in, the nitpicking starts to happen, you start to kind of lose focus of what your voice is supposed to be out there, and you’re getting a lot of different feedback of like, we just want you to be you, or we want to hear the fan’s perspective, but we also just want you to be a broadcaster. It was just a lot of different hats and I sort of lost what I was even trying to do, or what my tone was supposed to be. You want to hear something different, you were trying to change the way, WWE is constantly evolving, and we’re constantly trying to change, but at the same time, it’s hard because as much as people want change, I don’t know if they really do. They hate it. They’re like, no, we want the good old boys back, we want to hear things the way that it’s always been.”

On Jon Moxley’s return impacting her at the commentary desk: “It was also a weird time because Jon had just returned from injury, he was doing a heel angle, so I’m trying, as I said, he lives and breathes this, I did not want to mess up his comeback, I didn’t want to mess up talking about how his matches were, I didn’t want me to be a focal point of what he was doing in the ring, it’s impossible, it’s impossible to be on the commentary desk and not be like, ‘So, how’s it like at the dinner table with you guys.'”

On being relieved to stop doing it: “I was up for the challenge, I really wanted to take that challenge and try to make it awesome. I really, really wanted to make it succeed. And then you get kind of down on yourself, you start to feel like you’re waiting to get the call into the office of like, we’re not doing this anymore. They let me stay out there a lot longer than I maybe thought they were going to, so that was, it was nice to feel like I really did get a good opportunity, but I honestly was relieved to stop doing it, I felt relief.”

On lowering her voice to match the guys at the commentary table: “I was trying to change my voice even to try to cut in with the guys, I felt like I had to lower my voice a little bit to be a little more authoritative and to kind of match their levels. I had to. Felt like I had to. Because otherwise, it’s like, if I pop in, just like, ‘[high pitched voice] Hey guys!’ It’s like, ‘Oh my God, shut up!'”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Chasing Glory with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.

