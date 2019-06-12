wrestling / News

WWE News: Renee Young Denies Religious Police Yelled At WWE In Saudi Arabia, Shane McMahon Taunts Fans Over Recent Wins

June 12, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Renee Young denied a story from a website that claimed WWE were yelled at by “religious police” while in Saudi Arabia for Super Showdown this past Friday. She noted that they were treated with nothing but respect while in Jeddah.

– Shane McMahon noted on Twitter that he’s undefeated against both The Miz and Roman Reigns.

