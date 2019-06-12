wrestling / News
WWE News: Renee Young Denies Religious Police Yelled At WWE In Saudi Arabia, Shane McMahon Taunts Fans Over Recent Wins
June 12, 2019 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Renee Young denied a story from a website that claimed WWE were yelled at by “religious police” while in Saudi Arabia for Super Showdown this past Friday. She noted that they were treated with nothing but respect while in Jeddah.
Yeah that definitely never happened. We were treated with nothing but respect while in Jeddah. https://t.co/epPohAVmAc
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 12, 2019
– Shane McMahon noted on Twitter that he’s undefeated against both The Miz and Roman Reigns.
Shane-O: 1
Roman: 0
Shane-O: 3
Miz: 0#SDLive pic.twitter.com/egoMkVyEu3
— Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) June 12, 2019
