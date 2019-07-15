wrestling / News
WWE News: Renee Young Corrects ‘F-Word’ Talk From Extreme Rules, Top 10 Bizarre Tag Team Partners, Playlist Features The Boogeyman’s Best Moments
– Last night at Extreme Rules, a fan on Twitter believed Renee Young dropped the f-word on commentary during Roman Reigns and The Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. Young responded to the clip later on Twitter and claims she was saying “rocked” and not a curse word. You can check out the original clip and the response from Renee Young below.
"Shane's Fucked" – Renee Young #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/o5pkygB47l
— Bradley (@bgfxco) July 14, 2019
*rocked
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 15, 2019
– A new WWE Top 10 video was released today showcasing the Top 10 Bizarre Tag Team Partners. You can check out that video below.
– Also, a new WWE Playlist video is out today showcasing The Boogeyman and his most chilling moments. You can check out that clip below.
