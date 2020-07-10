Renee Young Fully Recovered From COVID-19, Young and Jon Moxley To Be Tested This Week

It was revealed last month that Renee Young tested positive for COVID-19, and was showing symptoms. She has progressively improved since then and The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that she has fully recovered. Her illness resulted in Moxley choosing to stay home and take care of her, as well as prevent possibly bringing the virus to AEW tapings.

Both Young and Jon Moxley are expected to be tested this week and if Moxley tests negative, he will be at AEW Fight for the Fallen on Wednesday. He is currently scheduled to defend his title against Brian Cage at the show.