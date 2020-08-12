wrestling / News

Renee Young Gives An Update On Her Upcoming Cookbook

August 12, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Renee Young WWE

Back in July, Renee Young announced that she had written her very own cookbook and sent in the manuscript. In a new post to Instagram, Young said that she shot photos for the book’s cover and showed off a few of them.

She wrote: “Ummmmmmm i shot pictures for the cover of a cookbook that I wrote with my own little hands and brain. What the what?!? I had the best time today! We hauled ass today and couldn’t have had a better crew on hand to make it all come together! Can’t wait to share with you guys!!

