Renee Young Gives An Update On Her Upcoming Cookbook
Back in July, Renee Young announced that she had written her very own cookbook and sent in the manuscript. In a new post to Instagram, Young said that she shot photos for the book’s cover and showed off a few of them.
She wrote: “Ummmmmmm i shot pictures for the cover of a cookbook that I wrote with my own little hands and brain. What the what?!? I had the best time today! We hauled ass today and couldn’t have had a better crew on hand to make it all come together! Can’t wait to share with you guys!!”
Ummmmmmm i shot pictures for the cover of a cookbook that I wrote with my own little hands and brain. What the what?!? I had the best time today! We hauled ass today and couldn’t have had a better crew on hand to make it all come together! Can’t wait to share with you guys!! @gabyduong @jackiesobonphoto @brianvalentine @_savbrady27_ @amandaluedeke
