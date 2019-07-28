Renee Young: ‘I Know I’m Not Great on Commentary But It’s My Job’

– WWE announcer Renee Young recently addressed her WWE commentary work in response to a fan who wrote on Twitter, “I would love it if WWE would stop putting s—ty announcers on their shows…Mauro and Nigel are the only good ones.” You can can read her responses on Twitter below.

Young first responded, “and the checks keep coming in.” After Young mentioned that, a Twitter user wrote, “Ya know I’ve watched @WWERollins go from ‘babyface’ to ‘no one likes you’ by accident talking about money. We get it, you have a high paying public job. cool story sis. Perhaps the @WWE should hold a class on how not to sound like an ***hole in public.”

Young then tweeted about her WWE commentary work. She wrote, “Here’s the truth. I know I’m not great on commentary, but it’s my job. I try to get better each week. People love to tell me how bad I am at it as if I think I’m great at it. So I should just quit? What would that say about me? Not easy to learn a skill on a gigantic global TV show.”

Paige then responded with her support for Renee Young. She stated, “Sis don’t pay attention. You’re doing a job that’s extremely more difficult than it looks. Having to learn it on the go and also have multiple people in your ear without being distracted is hard but you’re nailing it. Twitter is an ugly place. You’re a beautiful bad ass.”

