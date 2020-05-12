WWE News: Renee Young Hypes Tonight’s WWE Backstage, Top 10 Raw Moments, Stock Down

wrestling / News

May 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Renee Young

– Renee Young is excited for tonight’s episode of WWE Backstage and teased a conversation between CM Punk and Ricky Steamboat. You can see her post on Twitter below. The newly-minted Mr. Money in the Bank Otis is set to be a guest on tonight’s episode, which airs at 11 PM ET on FOX Sports 1:

– WWE’s stock closed at $43.04 on Tuesday, down $1.39 (3.13%) from the previous closing price. The market was down 1.89% on the day.

– WWE posted the top 10 moments from last night’s episode of Raw, which you can check out below:

