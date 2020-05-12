wrestling / News
WWE News: Renee Young Hypes Tonight’s WWE Backstage, Top 10 Raw Moments, Stock Down
– Renee Young is excited for tonight’s episode of WWE Backstage and teased a conversation between CM Punk and Ricky Steamboat. You can see her post on Twitter below. The newly-minted Mr. Money in the Bank Otis is set to be a guest on tonight’s episode, which airs at 11 PM ET on FOX Sports 1:
You guys. This conversation was so cool. Felt like i was just a fly on the wall with these two talking shop! https://t.co/L68xJ6kb8v
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) May 12, 2020
So excited for this! We have a solid crew joining us 😬 https://t.co/XNY21UEDCL
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) May 12, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $43.04 on Tuesday, down $1.39 (3.13%) from the previous closing price. The market was down 1.89% on the day.
– WWE posted the top 10 moments from last night’s episode of Raw, which you can check out below:
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Congratulates Becky Lynch on Her WWE Journey and Becoming a Mom, Says He’s Proud of Her
- Jon Moxley on Carrying the Torch of AEW Through a Dark Time, Says He Enjoyed WrestleMania 36
- The Undertaker Discusses How He’s Been Able To Keep His Character Fresh for So Long, How Nervous He Was Before Debuting American Badass Character
- Eric Bischoff Discusses How Much Joy He’d Get From Beating Up Bubba the Love Sponge, Explains Why Bubba Was A Bad Friend to Hulk Hogan