WWE News: Renee Young to Join Raw’s Commentary Team For Monday’s Show, Update on This Week’s NXT Live Events, Alexa Bliss Celebrates a Birthday

– According to ESPN, Renee Young will serve as a guest commentator for the final episode of Monday Night Raw leading into Summerslam. Young will be a part of the broadcast team for the entirety of the three-hour broadcast, working alongside play-by-play announcer Michael Cole and color commentator Corey Graves. She’s replacing Jonathan Coachman for the week as he’ll miss the show due to another obligation. Young commented…

“When Michael told me, I was like, ‘This Monday?! What are you talking about?!’ I am so excited for this opportunity. To be sitting with Cole, who has been such a great champion of mine since I’ve been working for WWE, it’s going to be really cool.”

BREAKING: As first reported by @espn, @ReneeYoungWWE will make history this Monday night as guest commentator for the full duration of #RAW! https://t.co/0CVjshUZAL — WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2018

– NXT has the following live events this week…

* NXT is in Tampa, Florida at the University Area CDC Gymnasium tonight.

* NXT is in Citrus Springs, Florida at Citrus Springs on Friday.

* NXT is in Cocoa, Florida at Cocoa Armory on Saturday.

– Alexa Bliss turns 27 today.