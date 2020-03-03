Renee Young Discusses If She’s Been Treated Differently in WWE Since Jon Moxley’s Departure, How She Reacted When Moxley Told Her He Wanted to Leave, If He’s Happy in AEW

On the latest edition of Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, Renee Young discussed how she has been treated backstage in WWE since her husband, Jon Moxley, left the company to go to AEW, and how she reacted when Moxley told her he wanted to leave WWE. Highlights are below.

On if things have changed for her in WWE since Jon Moxley left: “All the news breaks of him going to AEW and I was sort of bracing for that impact of, uh, what’s going to happen, and nothing changed for me, no one treated me differently.”

On if anyone in WWE had a conversation with her about Moxley leaving for AEW: “No, not really, I mean other than the boys wanting to know how he was doing and whatnot. I was never pulled aside and was like, ‘Oh my God, Jon’s doing this thing and you’re doing this and we gotta keep things separate.’ That conversation never happened. So yeah, it was really easy for me.”

On what she misses about Moxley not being in WWE with her anymore: “It sucked for me not having him on the road with me, my biggest issue was like, ‘Damn, we don’t get to travel together or your not in the hotel room when we finish the show.’ I miss having those moments.”

On if she wanted him to stay with WWE when he told her he wanted to leave: “No. Our work is separate. As much as we work in the same industry and we do the same things, we’re just a regular couple that happened to work in wrestling. So he wants to go off and go do something else, I’m not going to be like, ‘Oh my God, you’re not on the road with me.’ No, you’ve busted your ass since you were a kid to achieve this gigantic dream, don’t sit around and meet me for catering after the show. F that. No. You go do the thing that you need to do. Like, go knock on those doors, go to Japan. The hardest part was when he went to go do the G1 in Japan, he was gone for four or five weeks, I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ But I was in Toronto, I was with my friends and family and stuff, so it’s fine. But yeah, it really wasn’t that, because when he came to me and said he wanted to leave, I was like, ‘Sure.’ When you know, you know, and when you want to go do something else, you have to go scratch that itch.”

On if Moxley is happy in AEW: “He’s really happy. He has a different energy to him. It’s crazy. Because I’ve only known WWE Jon, so then once he was gone and now he’s like, Oh my God, to the point that I’m like, ‘Can we stop talking about wrestling?!’ Because he loves it, it’s his first love, he lives and breathes wrestling, he loves it. So he’s always making me watch Japanese wrestling or watching old school Terry Funk stuff, that I’m like, ‘Alright, I get it, I love it.’ But yeah, he’s so happy, it’s cool to see him bopping around thinking of different ideas.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Chasing Glory with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.

Listen to “Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia” on Spreaker.