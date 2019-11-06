Renee Young Discusses If It’s Weird To Work For WWE While Jon Moxley Works For AEW

Renee Young was recently a guest on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast and discussed what it is like to work for WWE while her husband, Jon Moxley, works for AEW. Highlights are below.

On if it’s weird to work for WWE while her husband works for AEW: “It’s not weird at all. I mean, listen, as soon as we’re both home, and we have a glass of wine, he pours his Jack and Diet Coke, and we just start talking about wrestling, and talking about what my day is like, he’s talking about what his day is like. Again, like we said earlier, it’s such an interesting time for all of wrestling. So I’m sure a lot of people would love to be flies on the walls of our room, some interesting conversations have happened, that’s for sure.”

On if she gets tired of talking about wrestling: “Listen, you’re married to Jon Moxley, that man likes to talk about wrestling, it happens, we definitely do talk about it. Sometimes I need to cleanse my pallet, and I’m like can we just put on This Is Us and not talk about wrestling for a minute, that would be great.”

On if Moxley is a This Is Us fan: “He’s a big This Is Us fan, yes. Listen, he’s a layered man, he has many layers behind those crazy eyes.”

