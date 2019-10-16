Renee Young Lashes Out At Troll on WWE Backstage: ‘I Got All That Fox Money’

During yesterday’s episode of WWE Backstage, they pointed out a fan who criticized Renee Young’s call of a Stone Cold Stunner, which she took exception to. She noted that she’d never called a Stone Cold match before and then added that she ‘got all that FOX money.’

She said: “When have I ever, in my life, called a Stone Cold Steve Austin stunner? Never! I’ve never called a Stone Cold match. I’ve never even called a KO match! Hey listen, I already got let go from that job, and I got this job. I got that Fox money, baby! Yeah, I’m holding it down, up in here!”