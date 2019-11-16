Renee Young Makes WWE Tag CM Punk on Twitter

– The WWE Twitter account actually tagged CM Punk again on Twitter after receiving some encouragement to do so by WWE Backstage host Renee Young. Earlier this week, WWE was promoting CM Punk’s appearance on Backstage, and Renee Young then replied on Twitter, telling the official WWE Twitter account, “Tag him you cowards! @CMPunk”

Yesterday, the official WWE account published a new tweet, writing, “You want us to tag him? Done. @CMPunk returns as an analyst on #WWEBackstage THIS TUESDAY on @FS1. #SmackDown” You can see that exchange below.

CM Punk is set to appear on Tuesday, November 19 on WWE Backstage. The show will air at 11:00 pm EST on FS1.