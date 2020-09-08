wrestling / News
WWE News: Renee Young & Mauro Ranallo Moved to Alumni Section, Braun Strowman Crashes Meeting For Happy Birthday Message
– Renee Young and Mauro Ranallo are officially part of the WWE alumni roster. WWE.com has moved Young and Ranallo, who have both parted ways with the company, to the alumni section of the “Superstars” page.
– Braun Strowman wished the staff of Redcon1 a happy birthday, crashing one of their meetings to do so. Strowman and Redcon1, a fitness and supplement company, posted video of Strowman busting in on a meeting for the serenade to their Instagram accounts:
View this post on Instagram
I can’t thank you all enough for all the love and support for me getting another year sexier!!!! So here’s a lil treat for y’all. Me singing happy bday to @redcon1 dinting there meeting!!! #EatYourHeartsOut #BeefKing #MeatCastle #PackinBeef #SausageStuffer #ImAnIdiotIKnow #LoveLife #HappyMonster #Redcon1 #ThankYouForTheBdayWishes
