Renee Young & Michael Cole On WWE Crown Jewel & Women Wrestling in Saudi Arabia Some Day

Renee Young & Michael Cole spoke with BBC Radio (transcript via WrestleZone), and spoke about the progression of having women in more featured roles in WWE and women not wrestling in Saudi Arabia…

Michael Cole: So Renee Young was the commentator in Saudi Arabia for [WWE] Crown Jewel. As we continue to make progress there, our hope one day is that we will have women Superstars battling it out as part of our events in Saudi Arabia.

Renee Young: One thing I will say that was very cool about that—as well is being a woman welcomed into Saudi Arabia, to step into the announce booth and be part of the broadcast—is how many men, women, children coming up to me, knowing that this was a big moment of change and that there is a demand and need for women to be performing in Saudi Arabia. So, [the Saudi people] are asking for it, certainly.