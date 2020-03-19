wrestling / News
Renee Young and Paige to Host WWE Backstage Watch With Special Tonight
– WWE Backstage is on hiatus at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there’s still going to be a new show for fans on YouTube later tonight. FOX Sports announced that Renee Young and Paige will host a WWE Backstage “Watch With” special tonight, as they will watch two classic matches from the WWE Network vault.
The matches will include Emma vs. Paige for the inaugural NXT women’s championship and also Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 32. You can see the announcement below.
The Renee Young and Paige-hosted special will debut tonight on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook at 10:00 pm EST.
Relive two monumental @WWENetwork matches with @ReneeYoungWWE and @RealPaigeWWE during this #WWEBackstage Watch With tonight at 10e/9c! pic.twitter.com/5mLRje1bNX
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 19, 2020
