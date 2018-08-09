Quantcast

 

Various News: Renee Young Reacts to Getting to Call Monday’s Raw, Sami Zayn Posts Post Surgery Update, Cold Open For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

August 9, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Renee Young WWE

– Renee Young posted the following on Instagram, reacting to today’s announcement that she will serve as a guest commentator for the final episode of Monday Night Raw leading into Summerslam.

– Sami Zayn is currently battling through a rotator cuff injury and posted the following post surgery photo…

– Here is the cold open for tonight’s Impact Wrestling…

