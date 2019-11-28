wrestling / News
Renee Young Reacts To Jon Moxley Saying She Overreacted to Full Gear
As we previously reported, Jon moxley said during an interview that his wife Renee Young was ‘over-dramatic’ during his match with Kenny Omega at AEW Full Gear.
He said: “Over-dramatic. It comes with the territory. We’re together forever. I will love you forever, but you gotta understand that if you’re one of my friends or loved ones — especially if you’re my wife — you’re gonna deal with some moments where things get a little cringy and weird. I tend to fly close to the flame. Not just in wrestling, just in general in life. You’re gonna have those moments. That’s part of a marriage. I could roll my bike down a mountain tomorrow and break my neck. These things are constantly on the precipice of happening.”
Young reacted to what he said on Twitter:
“Over dramatic”?!?!? 🙄🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/UapAgCqMNX
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) November 27, 2019
