Renee Young Reacts To Jon Moxley’s Brutal AEW Full Gear Match

Renee Young tweeted her thoughts during the brutal Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega match at AEW Full Gear, starting with “My husband is handsome. Also a bad MFer. ⚡️” at the beginning to “Seriously wtf.” by the end. Young is, of course, married to Moxley.

My husband is handsome. Also a bad MFer. ⚡️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) November 10, 2019

Wtf. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) November 10, 2019

Hi. Yes. Hello. I hate this. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) November 10, 2019