Renee Young Reacts To Jon Moxley’s Brutal AEW Full Gear Match
November 9, 2019 | Posted by
Renee Young tweeted her thoughts during the brutal Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega match at AEW Full Gear, starting with “My husband is handsome. Also a bad MFer. ⚡️” at the beginning to “Seriously wtf.” by the end. Young is, of course, married to Moxley.
My husband is handsome. Also a bad MFer. ⚡️
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) November 10, 2019
Wtf.
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) November 10, 2019
Hi. Yes. Hello. I hate this.
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) November 10, 2019
Seriously wtf. https://t.co/3SPoVXoEcG
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) November 10, 2019
Anyways i hear Christmas Movies are a great palette cleanser. (Help!)
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) November 10, 2019
