Renee Young Reacts To Jon Moxley’s Brutal AEW Full Gear Match

November 9, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Dean Ambrose & Renee Young

Renee Young tweeted her thoughts during the brutal Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega match at AEW Full Gear, starting with “My husband is handsome. Also a bad MFer. ⚡️” at the beginning to “Seriously wtf.” by the end. Young is, of course, married to Moxley.

