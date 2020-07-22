wrestling / News
Renee Young Reveals A New Hairstyle (Pic)
July 22, 2020 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Renee Young revealed that she had a new hairstyle, which you can see in the photo below.
She wrote: “Trying to take a suitable picture of my new haircut before Jon catches me and starts roasting me.”
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Notes on Yesterday’s Raw TV Tapings (Possible Spoilers)
- Backstage Update on Rey Mysterio Contract Talks With WWE, Vince McMahon Overseeing Negotiations
- Backstage Rumors on Kairi Sane and Booking Plans for Shayna Baszler
- Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis On Knowing Their WWE Run Was Dead Right Away, Not Knowing Why WWE Soured On Them