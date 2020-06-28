wrestling / News

Renee Young Reveals She Will be Making a Big Announcement on Wednesday

June 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Renee Young

– Earlier today on her Twitter account, WWE broadcaster Renee Young teased that she has a “big fat announcement” that will be revealed on Wednesday, July 1. You can check out her tweet below.

Young posted earlier, “Hey y’all!! I’m so so happy, I have a big fat announcement for everyone on Wednesday!” When a fan wrote in response that she was either pregnant, recovered from COVID-19, or was returning to Canada, she tweeted in response, “Lol sadly none of the above. But it’s still good!”

As previously reported, Young announced last week that she’s been diagnosed with COVID-19. Later on, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix commented, “Why are you teasing us!!!! I need all the good news!!!!!”

It should be noted that Wednesday, July 1 is also the day of Night 1 for NXT Great American Bash and Night 1 of AEW Fyter Fest. Renee Young’s husband, Jon Moxley, is the world champion of AEW.

