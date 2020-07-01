Renee Young Reveals Her Big Announcement Is A New Cookbook

As we previously reported, Renee Young said that she had a big announcement that she would reveal today. In a new post on Instagram, she revealed that she has written a new cookbook.

She wrote: “Announcement time!!!!! Finally it’s here and i can share it with you guys!! I wrote a cookbook! I finally handed over my manuscript today. Been writing and cooking my butt off for 3 months, and i couldn’t be more excited for the rest of the process to get this book to you lovely people!!”

In the video, she added: “Alright guys, today is finally the day. It’s July 1st. I have been teasing online that I have big, fat, fancy announcement to make and what July 1st was for me was the date that I had to hand in my manuscript! Because I wrote a cookbook! I did it! I’ve been manifesting this for literally years, I’ve been talking about this for years, I’ve been eating for a very long time. But I did it and I’m super, super proud of it. I’ve obviously never written a book before so hopefully it’s not terrible but I feel great about it.

There’s gonna be over 70 recipes. We’ve got breakfast, snacks, cocktails, mains, sandwiches, kind of everything you can think of. It’s all in here. And the fun thing with this cookbook too is that there’s a playlist that comes with it. So you guys know that that I’m a huge music junkie and I would like to give you guys a little bit of that. Set the mood for when you’re having people over at the house, then wining and dining and maybe having a romantic dinner, I don’t know. I’m just here to provide the goods.

I’ve been working with MacGregor and Luedeke, literary agent, and Post Hill Press. These are the brave people that have taken a chance on me to help me write this cookbook. So that’s pretty much all of the information that I have for you guys right now. Once more information comes about: when it’s gonna be released, even the name of it. I’m honestly sort of still tossing stuff up in the air. I’m leaning towards “Holy Bleep, That’s Good”, but we’ll see if that makes the cut or not.”