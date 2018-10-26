Renee Young Reveals Paul Heyman’s Advice to Her Before Raw Debut

– Renee Young spoke with Bleacher Report for a new article looking at her rise to the top of WWE’s commentary team. Highlights are below:

On Paul Heyman supporting her: “He’s had my back from the get-go. He did not need to do that. For whatever reason, he and I have always been close when it comes to talking about being better and wanting to be the best.”

On the advice Heyman gave her before her Monday Night Raw debut:< /b> “He just kind of gave me advice on how to be a little more succinct, how to create those little punchlines. You’ve gotta think about what this is going to sound like in a video package. Make sure you’re saying their name instead of he or she. Just little nuggets like that that you might forget. And I do forget. Sometimes, I might be out there and catch myself saying, ‘Oh, he just speared him’ instead of ‘Roman Reigns just speared Braun Strowman.’”

On the improve aspect of commentary: “Prior to working for WWE, I was always in control of my own material. I’ve been here for six years, but until now, I haven’t had many opportunities to flex that [improv] muscle. I’m trying to get back into that mode.”

On Dean Ambrose and her Total Divas stint: “I think [our relationship] was not something we wanted to pull the curtain back on. That made me uncomfortable as well, because the whole time I’m just saying he’s crazy and how do I deal with this crazy person [for story purposes], which is really not our dynamic. That was really odd to navigate as we were doing it.”