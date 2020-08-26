Renee Young Reveals Title And Details For Upcoming Cookbook

While appearing on today’s episode of The Bump (via Fightful), Renee Young revealed the title of her upcoming cookbook, Messy In The Kitchen: My Guide to Eating Deliciously, Hosting Fabulously, and Drinking Copiously.

She said the book will likely arrive in the spring and will include seventy recipes overall, including foods and cocktails. She added that she has been cooking quite a bit in preparation for the book, as well as her photo shoot. Finally, she revealed she got a smoker on the advice of Baron Corbin.